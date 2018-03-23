Can the nation legislate its way out of gun violence?

Tens of thousands of people in cities across the country are set to take to the streets tomorrow, in a march calling for the end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools. It’s a movement born out of last month’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school. Since then, the Florida legislature has passed new gun control laws, some being challenged in court by the NRA, others that mirror what other states have done, including California. The Golden State, for its part, has the toughest gun laws in the nation but there are still plenty of workarounds.