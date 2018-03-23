Tens of thousands of people in cities across the country are set to take to the streets tomorrow, in a march calling for the end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools. It’s a movement born out of last month’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school. Since then, the Florida legislature has passed new gun control laws, some being challenged in court by the NRA, others that mirror what other states have done, including California. The Golden State, for its part, has the toughest gun laws in the nation but there are still plenty of workarounds.
Can the nation legislate its way out of gun violence?
Tens of thousands of people in cities across the country are set to take to the streets tomorrow, in a march calling for the end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
Good guys with guns a bad idea? From Riverside County, to South Whittier, Castaic, to most recently, today – Harvard Westlake. There’s been a rash of shooting threats this week by students at local schools. Those threats have increased in the days since a gunman killed 17 people at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. And they have local leaders - even the President - searching for possible solutions.
When the "American Dream" has an expiration date The Senate has left hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants in limbo, rejecting rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security. This coincides with some new, aggressive ICE raids in the Los Angeles area.
What happens to accountability, when fewer people are looking? The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is taking a closer look at the City of Maywood. It executed several search warrants this week at Maywood City Hall, along with some other locations including the home and business of the city’s mayor, Ramon Medina. The raids do follow a recent, state audit that criticized the city of Maywood for poor oversight of its finances.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’ (Photo: Demonstration organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School… Read More
Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for a number of communities in Los Angeles County as an intense storm system continues to make its way across the Southland. Periods of… Read More