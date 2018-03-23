ON AIR
Can the nation legislate its way out of gun violence?

Tens of thousands of people in cities across the country are set to take to the streets tomorrow, in a march calling for the end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools.

Mar 23, 2018

Tens of thousands of people in cities across the country are set to take to the streets tomorrow, in a march calling for the end gun violence and mass shootings in American schools. It’s a movement born out of last month’s mass shooting at a South Florida high school. Since then, the Florida legislature has passed new gun control laws, some being challenged in court by the NRA, others that mirror what other states have done, including California. The Golden State, for its part, has the toughest gun laws in the nation but there are still plenty of workarounds.

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Anti-gun violence activist: ‘I’m so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn’t have to’
Anti-gun violence activist: 'I'm so, so angry because it just keeps happening and it doesn't have to' (Photo: Demonstration organized by Teens For Gun Reform, an organization created by students in the Washington DC area, in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School…

Mar 23, 2018

Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations
Heavy rains bring mandatory evacuations Mandatory evacuation orders are in place for a number of communities in Los Angeles County as an intense storm system continues to make its way across the Southland. Periods of…

Mar 21, 2018

Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico
Facing uncertainty in the US, a Dreamer moves to Mexico Undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as kids may feel like they are in never-ending limbo. President Trump wants to phase out the deferred action for childhood arrivals…

Mar 19, 2018

