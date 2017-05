Charters win big in LAUSD Election - Will they deliver?

For the first time in its history, the school board over at LAUSD will have a pro-charter majority. LAUSD President Steve Zimmer lost his seat to Nick Melvoin, in a race that’s been called one of the most expensive school board election ever in the U-S. Melvoin benefited from millions of dollars in outside spending by pro-charter groups. Will he be able to deliver on their priorities?