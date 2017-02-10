ON AIR
Effective Opposition or Sour Grapes?

The idea of a “town hall” is as old as colonial America. At GOP-hosted town halls since the election of President Trump… where protesters continue to shout down their representatives and demand action. Is this part of an organized movement… or simply lingering frustrations from the general election?

Feb 10, 2017

The idea of a “town hall” is as old as colonial America. Typically open to everybody… these are gatherings where you can directly address candidates for public office… or elected officials. And even for the most civically-engaged among us, they can be rather uneventful. But that hasn’t been the case at GOP-hosted town halls since the election of President Trump… where protesters continue to shout down their representatives and demand action. Is this part of an organized movement… or simply lingering frustrations from the general election?

Guests:
Katie Orr, Capital Public Radio, @1KatieOrr
Amber Phillips, Las Vegas Sun, @byamberphillips

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

