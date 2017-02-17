ON AIR
Fact from fiction, on Trump and immigration

California is – by far – home to the most people lacking legal status in the U-S. And so, it would stand to reason that when Immigration and Custom’s Enforcement carry out an operation, California feels it the most. But for families of undocumented immigrants – and activist groups – recent federal raids are the source of uncertainty… even paranoia. They directly blame President Donald Trump’s rhetoric – and executive orders on immigration – for tearing families apart. Others argue the Obama administration laid the groundwork for increased raids.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 17, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

