ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXER

Freely having freedom in America

The French historian and aristocrat Alex de Tocqueville famously came to America and wrote a book about early American life and how the nation embodied electoral evolution. On this day of the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America, author James Poulos has a book of his own that attempts to look at modern America through the lens of a man who tried to get to the roots of historic America.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 20, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

The French historian and aristocrat Alex de Tocqueville famously came to America and wrote a book about early American life and how the nation embodied electoral evolution. On this day of the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America, author James Poulos has a book of his own that attempts to look at modern America through the lens of a man who tried to get to the roots of historic America.

Guests:
James Poulos, The Week / The Federalist, @jamespoulos

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE