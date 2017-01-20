Freely having freedom in America

The French historian and aristocrat Alex de Tocqueville famously came to America and wrote a book about early American life and how the nation embodied electoral evolution. On this day of the peaceful transfer of power in the United States of America, author James Poulos has a book of his own that attempts to look at modern America through the lens of a man who tried to get to the roots of historic America.
Guests:
James Poulos, The Week / The Federalist, @jamespoulos
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb