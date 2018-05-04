ON AIR
Garcetti holds court on cops, homelessness and the White House

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti invited a handful of journalists to City Hall to talk about... anything. No format. No rules. KCRW's Saul Gonzalez was one of those invited. He joins Steve Chiotakis this week on The Friday Mixer.

May 04, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles', @SaulKCRW

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

