L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti invited a handful of journalists to City Hall to talk about... anything. No format. No rules. KCRW's Saul Gonzalez was one of those invited. He joins Steve Chiotakis this week on The Friday Mixer.
Garcetti holds court on cops, homelessness and the White House
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles', @SaulKCRW
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
