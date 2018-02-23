ON AIR
Good guys with guns a bad idea?

From Riverside County, to South Whittier, Castaic, to most recently, today – Harvard Westlake. There’s been a rash of shooting threats this week by students at local schools. Those threats have increased in the days since a gunman killed 17 people at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. And they have local leaders - even the President - searching for possible solutions.

Feb 23, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Evie Blad, Education Week
Louise Matsakis, WIRED

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

