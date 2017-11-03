ON AIR
How much more, before things get better?

According to the latest count, the homeless population jumped 23 percent from 2016 to 2017 in L.A. County… and now totals 58,000 people.

Nov 03, 2017

The city and county of Los Angeles has a homeless problem. And it’s only getting worse. According to the latest count, the homeless population jumped 23 percent from 2016 to 2017 in L.A. County… and now totals 58,000 people. And more than half are living inside the city of L.A… on the streets or in shelters. Voters in both the city and county decided to raise taxes on themselves to fund new housing developments and provide services for the homeless. But that was months ago, and in the case of the city, a year ago. What’s working? And what’s not?

Guests:
Theresa Larkin, Cal State L.A.
Elizabeth Chou, L.A. Daily News

Steve Chiotakis

Benjamin Gottlieb

