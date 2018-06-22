If the President says it, is it really a lie?

This week featured a narrative coming out of the White House that, if you take all the punditry and analysis out, flies in the face of logic. It actually started way before this week, when President Donald Trump falsely claimed, on Twitter, that it was the Democrats’ fault that families were being separated at the US-Mexico border. On the same day, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen reiterated the administration’s talking points. Every White House has emitted its share of inaccuracies, embellishments and falsities. Is this one any different?