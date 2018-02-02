ON AIR
Is another drought on tap in California?

Did state officials declare the drought over, too early?

Feb 02, 2018

A new report by the U.S. Drought Monitor finds that the state of California is slowly slipping back into drought. Severe conditions exist now in Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, and Ventura Counties. And the snow pack in the Sierra Nevada mountains is a third of what’s considered normal for this time of the year. Did state officials declare the drought over, too early?

Guests:
Fritz Coleman, KNBC-TV
Ezra Romero, Capital Public Radio

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

