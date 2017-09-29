ON AIR
Is it a bubble, or bigger trouble?

Home prices in L.A. County are up by nearly 10 percent over last year.

Sep 29, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Home prices in L.A. County are up by nearly 10 percent over last year. And if you’re a seller, the housing market just keeps getting hotter. If you’re a buyer, however, the housing market just keeps getting farther out of reach. Why this is all happening, and what's being done about it, is the subject of a new, 8-part series from KCRW and WNYC Studios.

Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles', @SaulKCRW

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Landlord or slumlord? Santa Barbara cracks down on Dario Pini, again
Santa Barbara is suing one of its biggest landlords. Dario Pini, who owns over 100 properties across the city, is faced with three lawsuits and 3,200 building and safety violations…

Sep 27, 2017

Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque
Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces…

Sep 22, 2017

Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood
The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy's Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s.

Sep 20, 2017

