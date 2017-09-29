Home prices in L.A. County are up by nearly 10 percent over last year. And if you’re a seller, the housing market just keeps getting hotter. If you’re a buyer, however, the housing market just keeps getting farther out of reach. Why this is all happening, and what's being done about it, is the subject of a new, 8-part series from KCRW and WNYC Studios.
Is it a bubble, or bigger trouble?
Home prices in L.A. County are up by nearly 10 percent over last year.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Saul Gonzalez, Host, 'There Goes the Neighborhood: Los Angeles', @SaulKCRW
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
A DREAMer's nightmare of living in limbo The Trump administration is expected to make an announcement on the future of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program which protects hundreds of thousands of people brought to the U.S. as young children. We talk with Oswaldo Borraez of Univision and Lisa Mascaro of the L.A. Times about what an end to the program might mean for the so-called DREAMers.
The music that binds us America has certainly seen its share of division. As democracies go, the USA has survived attacks from outside and within. So many conflicts and wars, enemies and combatants that’ve parted the nation’s people, only to have the country brought together again. Maybe. Whatever your belief – and there are some strong beliefs – the nation has turned to healing and unity through music.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Landlord or slumlord? Santa Barbara cracks down on Dario Pini, again Santa Barbara is suing one of its biggest landlords. Dario Pini, who owns over 100 properties across the city, is faced with three lawsuits and 3,200 building and safety violations… Read More
Lari Pittman: Finding beauty in the grotesque Lari Pittman is not an easy painter. While some artists are minimalists, Pittman is a maximalist. Every inch of his large canvases is covered in images. His frenetic, complex pieces… Read More
Introducing There Goes the Neighborhood The beige stucco apartment building at 240 Robinson Street has nice a Spanish arch to the front windows and a red tile roof. It looks like a lot of other buildings in this part of town. The small, rent-controlled apartment building is in Rampart Village. The area is best known for Tommy’s Burgers and a police corruption scandal in the 1990s. Read More