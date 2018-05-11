The race to replace retiring LAPD Chief Charlie Beck is coming down to the wire. This week, the L-A Police Commission named its three finalists. All have ties to the department and all come from diverse backgrounds. But not in the way that many City Hall insiders had hoped.
It's down to three for chief of the LAPD
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Cindy Chang, Los Angeles Times, @cindychangLA
Peter Drooyan, former President of the LA Board of Police Commissioners
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
