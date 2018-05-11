ON AIR
It's down to three for chief of the LAPD

The race to replace retiring LAPD Chief Charlie Beck is coming down to the wire. This week, the L-A Police Commission named its three finalists. All have ties to the department and all come from diverse backgrounds. But not in the way that many City Hall insiders had hoped.

May 11, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

The race to replace retiring LAPD Chief Charlie Beck is coming down to the wire. This week, the L-A Police Commission named its three finalists. All have ties to the department and all come from diverse backgrounds. But not in the way that many City Hall insiders had hoped.

Guests:
Cindy Chang, Los Angeles Times, @cindychangLA
Peter Drooyan, former President of the LA Board of Police Commissioners

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

