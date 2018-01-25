Jerry Brown took jabs at the White House, defended his legacy infrastructure projects and - generally - painted a rosy picture of California during his final "state of the state" address as Governor. But there still a number of lingering questions, including who will replace him.
Jerry Brown’s swan song
Warren Olney, Host, 'To the Point' and 'Olney in L.A.', @warrenolney
Marisa Lagos, KQED, @mlagos
Steve Chiotakis
Benjamin Gottlieb
