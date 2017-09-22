ON AIR
Lots of questions remain after Seal Beach shooter sentenced

Sep 22, 2017

A judge today sentenced the worst mass shooter, in recorded Orange County history, to life in prison, without the possibility of parole.  Scott Dekraai admitted to killing eight people back in 2011 at a salon in Seal Beach.  Orange County prosecutors wanted the death penalty. But the D.A.'s office got kicked off the case. Now that the sentencing is over, what's next for O.C. D.A Tony Rackauckas.

Guests:
Thy Vo, Reporter for the Voice of OC
Andre Mouchard, OC Register, @andremouchard

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

