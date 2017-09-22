A judge today sentenced the worst mass shooter, in recorded Orange County history, to life in prison, without the possibility of parole. Scott Dekraai admitted to killing eight people back in 2011 at a salon in Seal Beach. Orange County prosecutors wanted the death penalty. But the D.A.'s office got kicked off the case. Now that the sentencing is over, what's next for O.C. D.A Tony Rackauckas.
Lots of questions remain after Seal Beach shooter sentenced
Thy Vo, Reporter for the Voice of OC
Andre Mouchard, OC Register, @andremouchard
Steve Chiotakis
Benjamin Gottlieb
