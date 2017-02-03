ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXER

Message to Trump: Don't poke the Bear

Two weeks into the Donald Trump administration, and the state is well into a full-on pushback of Trump administration policies that have been… or have yet to be… announced.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Feb 03, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Two weeks into the Donald Trump administration, and the state is well into a full-on pushback of Trump administration policies that have been… or have yet to be… announced. Perhaps the most contentious of those issues… besides climate change, and the environment, is immigration. The White House maintains it will find a way to cut federal funding to sanctuary cities, but all the while, lawmakers in the state are pushing back even harder, saying they want to create – in essence – a sanctuary state.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE