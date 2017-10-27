The L.A. Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the first time in a generation. They have, so far, dominated their competition with a combination of timely hitting and superb pitching. But did we expect anything less from the team with the highest payroll in baseball?
No more feeling blue for the LA Dodgers
The L.A. Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the first time in a generation. They have, so far, dominated their competition with a combination of timely hitting and superb pitching. But did we expect anything less from the team with the highest payroll in baseball?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Matthew Moreno, Managing Editor DodgerBlue.com, @MMoreno1015
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Substandard living in Santa Barbara Property owner Dario Pini houses thousands of low-income tenants throughout Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties, but faces over 3,000 health and safety violations and three lawsuits by the city of… Read More
How to prepare for an earthquake Thursday is California’s Great ShakeOut drill. If you haven’t gotten your earthquake kit together and made sure you have a plan, do it today! What should be in your earthquake… Read More