No more feeling blue for the LA Dodgers

The L.A. Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the first time in a generation. They have, so far, dominated their competition with a combination of timely hitting and superb pitching. But did we expect anything less from the team with the highest payroll in baseball? 

Oct 27, 2017

The L.A. Dodgers are headed back to the World Series for the first time in a generation. They have, so far, dominated their competition with a combination of timely hitting and superb pitching. But did we expect anything less from the team with the highest payroll in baseball? 

Guests:
Matthew Moreno, Managing Editor DodgerBlue.com, @MMoreno1015

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

