It’s been nearly 5 months since sales of recreational marijuana became legal in California. And the business of pot is slowly coming into its own. But there are a lot of things that are dragging, not at all helped by the fact that marijuana is still listed as a schedule one substance that is open to federal criminal prosecution.
On this 4/20, do you know what your weed laws are?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ben Adlin, Leafly, @badlin
Brooke Edwards Staggs, OC Register, @JournoBrooke
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
