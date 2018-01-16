ON AIR
Reporting from a mudslide

KCRW's Steve Chiotakis speaks with KCRW's Kathryn Barnes and Santa Barbara Independent's Keith Hamm about how a rain storm escalated into a deadly disaster in Montecito.

Jan 12, 2018

Steve Chiotakis

Benjamin Gottlieb

