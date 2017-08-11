ON AIR
Sessions ups the ante in feud with California

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is once again taking steps to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.

Aug 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is once again taking steps to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities, threatening to withhold federal crime-fighting resources from four communities across the country. Two of those communities are here in California: San Bernardino and Stockton

