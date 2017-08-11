U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is once again taking steps to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities, threatening to withhold federal crime-fighting resources from four communities across the country. Two of those communities are here in California: San Bernardino and Stockton
Sessions ups the ante in feud with California
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is once again taking steps to crack down on so-called sanctuary cities.
