California lawmakers took the first step in approving a single-payer health care plan that would replace insurance companies with government-funded health care for everyone in the state. And at the same time the bill heads to the State Assembly, proponents still don’t know how to pay for a plan that has a price tag of hundreds of (B) billions of dollars.

Guests:

Patrick McGreevy, Los Angeles Times, @mcgreevy99

Katy Murphy, San Jose Mercury News, @katymurphy

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb