The Art of the Protest

Feb 24, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

You can’t throw a rock at a public park or major thoroughfare here in L-A without a protest or gathering going on with chanting people and signs. Of course, protests are nothing new in California, but Donald Trump has kindled a fire beneath a lot of folks who don’t like a lot of things that his White House is doing. Immigration – and the fate of undocumented immigrants – is obviously of great concern to many here in California. And so is a temporary travel ban the president put forth – which got squashed in the courts. That ban is also affecting Hollywood in one particular way, and that’s having repercussions on, this, Oscar weekend.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

New Episodes

