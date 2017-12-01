We are getting a clearer picture about the alt-newspaper L-A Weekly’s new direction. A new ownership group fired much of the editorial staff this week. It's made up of several investors – many with records of donating to Republican causes and candidates – who are now at the helm of the publication, known throughout its history for having progressive bent.
The LA Weekly's owners go public, but questions remain
We are getting a clearer picture about the alt-newspaper L-A Weekly’s new direction.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Gabriel Kahn, University of Southern California, @gabekahn
Kate Pickert, professor of journalism, LMU
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
