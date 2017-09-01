The music that binds us

ON AIR
America has certainly seen its share of division. As democracies go, the USA has survived attacks from outside and within. So many conflicts and wars, enemies and combatants that’ve parted the nation’s people, only to have the country brought together again. Maybe. Whatever your belief – and there are some strong beliefs – the nation has turned to healing and unity through music.

Sep 01, 2017

CREDITS

Guests:
Eric J. Lawrence, KCRW DJ, @ericjlawrence
Liza Richardson, Host of 'Liza Richardson'
Anthony Valadez, Host of 'Anthony Valadez', @anthonyvaladez

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

