California Democrats are banking that the anti-Trump movement will thrust their candidates into seats that have not been blue in decades. But in recent weeks, there has been some push back to that push back. What does it all mean for myriad Congressional races, heading into the primary?
The politics of against
California Democrats are banking that the anti-Trump movement will thrust their candidates into seats that have not been blue in decades. But in recent weeks, there has been some push back to that push back. What does it all mean for myriad Congressional races, heading into the primary?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica
Dan Schnur, USC Unruh Institute of Politics / Dornsife LA Times Poll, @danschnur
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
It's down to three for chief of the LAPD The race to replace retiring LAPD Chief Charlie Beck is coming down to the wire. This week, the L-A Police Commission named its three finalists. All have ties to the department and all come from diverse backgrounds. But not in the way that many City Hall insiders had hoped.
Yesterday's comedy, today's standards There is little debate that the character 'Apu' from The Simpsons is a stereotype of an Indian immigrant shop owner. But recently, that character has come under renewed criticism, and the man who voices him says he is even willing to stop doing it. Should he?
On this 4/20, do you know what your weed laws are? It’s been nearly 5 months since sales of recreational marijuana became legal in California. And the business of pot is slowly coming into its own. But there are a lot of things that are dragging, not at all helped by the fact that marijuana is still listed as a schedule one substance that is open to federal criminal prosecution.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Who will get your vote for Santa Barbara Sheriff? KCRW sits down with all three candidates Read More
Calif. Governor’s race: Travis Allen interview Republican Assemblyman Travis Allen represents Huntington Beach. Allen missed out on President Trump’s endorsement, but he says he still supports him and his agenda. Allen talks to us about immigration, his support for a border wall, and… Read More
The most competitive races and measures on the Santa Barbara and Ventura primary ballot It’s primary season! Voter materials have already arrived for those with vote-by-mail ballots, and election day is quickly approaching on Tuesday, June 5. Santa Barbara June primaries Here’s a look at… Read More