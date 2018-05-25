ON AIR
The politics of against

California Democrats are banking that the anti-Trump movement will thrust their candidates into seats that have not been blue in decades. But in recent weeks, there has been some push back to that push back. What does it all mean for myriad Congressional races, heading into the primary?

May 25, 2018

Guests:
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica
Dan Schnur, USC Unruh Institute of Politics / Dornsife LA Times Poll, @danschnur

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

