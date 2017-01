With a fiery news conference this week, and the information - true or not - flowing into newsrooms, journalists are having to adjust to the incoming Trump administration. What are some successes and failings going forward? And how does the Fourth Estate keep the new government in check?

Guests:

Dylan Byers, CNN, @DylanByers

Vanessa Gezari, Editor, @vanessagezari

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb