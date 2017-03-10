Think global, socialize global

Because of the internet – you have access to more information than ever before.

Not all is credible. Recent studies show it’s becoming harder for large swaths of people here in the U-S. A Stanford University survey finds that middle and high school students have a hard time discerning what’s credible… and what’s not… while online.And social media platforms – such as Facebook – aren’t doing a good enough job filtering fact from fiction.

Guests:

Ramesh Srinivasan, UCLA, @rameshmedia

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

