THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXER

Think global, socialize global

Access to information is easier than ever before, but not all of it is credible and a recent study shows the younger generation is having a tougher time discerning what's real from what's fake.

Mar 10, 2017

Because of the internet – you have access to more information than ever before.

Not all is credible. Recent studies show it’s becoming harder for large swaths of people here in the U-S. A Stanford University survey finds that middle and high school students have a hard time discerning what’s credible… and what’s not… while online.And social media platforms – such as Facebook – aren’t doing a good enough job filtering fact from fiction.

Whose Global Village?

Ramesh Srinivasan

Guests:
Ramesh Srinivasan, UCLA, @rameshmedia

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

