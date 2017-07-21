Translating tax dollars to homeless prevention

All this week, on KCRW, you've been listening to the stories of people on the verge of becoming – or who are already – homeless in L.A. County. Homelessness jumped 23 percent countywide when compared to last year. And that means more than 58,000 people are currently living on the streets – or in shelters. Voters approved new taxes on themselves to help address the problem and that includes money for homeless prevention.

Guests:

Joel John Roberts, PATH, @joeljohnroberts

Sarah Mahin, LASHA

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb

