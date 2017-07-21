ON AIR
Translating tax dollars to homeless prevention

Voters approved new taxes on themselves to help address the 23 percent jump of homelessness in L.A.

Jul 21, 2017

All this week, on KCRW, you've been listening to the stories of people on the verge of becoming – or who are already – homeless in L.A. County. Homelessness jumped 23 percent countywide when compared to last year. And that means more than 58,000 people are currently living on the streets – or in shelters. Voters approved new taxes on themselves to help address the problem and that includes money for homeless prevention.

Guests:
Joel John Roberts, PATH, @joeljohnroberts
Sarah Mahin, LASHA

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

