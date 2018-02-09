The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is taking a closer look at the City of Maywood. It executed several search warrants this week at Maywood City Hall, along with some other locations including the home and business of the city’s mayor, Ramon Medina. The raids do follow a recent, state audit that criticized the city of Maywood for poor oversight of its finances.
What happens to accountability, when less people are looking?
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ruben Vives, Reporter, Los Angeles Times
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
