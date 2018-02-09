ON AIR
What happens to accountability, when less people are looking?

The L.A. County District Attorney’s office is taking a closer look at the City of Maywood. It executed several search warrants this week at Maywood City Hall, along with some other locations including the home and business of the city’s mayor, Ramon Medina. The raids do follow a recent, state audit that criticized the city of Maywood for poor oversight of its finances.

Feb 09, 2018

Guests:
Ruben Vives, Reporter, Los Angeles Times
Jessica Levinson, Loyola Law School, @LevinsonJessica

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

