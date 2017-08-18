ON AIR
When one vote leads to a recall

What happens if you don’t like your local representative? How do you get rid of them?

Aug 18, 2017

What happens if you don’t like your local representative? How do you get rid of them? Here in California, the state constitution allows you to recall and remove elected officials. And there’s a high-profile struggle going on right now in the State Senate. Is it a new strategy for the state GOP to break through the Democratic supermajority?

Guests:
Ben Bradford, Reporter, @JBenBradford
Jenny Hamel, News producer, @HamelKCRW

Benjamin Gottlieb

