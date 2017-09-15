ON AIR
Why California lawmakers procrastinate

We explore why the rush is on at the California statehouse.

Sep 15, 2017

The rush is on at the California statehouse, where lawmakers in the Assembly and Senate are in a vote-o-rama to get bills moved out of the Capitol and onto Governor Jerry Brown’s desk. It happens like this every year. We explore, why?

Guests:
David Dayen, contributor, The Intercept, @ddayen

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

