President Donald Trump says he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican governors of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona have all cheered Trump’s decision. But conversations between the administration and Governor Jerry Brown’s office are said to be “sensitive," and Brown himself has been uncharacteristically silent.
Will California listen to The White House, deploy the National Guard?
President Donald Trump says he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican governors of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona have all cheered Trump’s decision. But conversations between the administration and Governor Jerry Brown’s office are said to be “sensitive," and Brown himself has been uncharacteristically silent.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio, @adlerben
Everard Meade, Director, Trans Border Institute at the University of San Diego
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From The Mixer
Good guys with guns a bad idea? From Riverside County, to South Whittier, Castaic, to most recently, today – Harvard Westlake. There’s been a rash of shooting threats this week by students at local schools. Those threats have increased in the days since a gunman killed 17 people at South Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. And they have local leaders - even the President - searching for possible solutions.
When the "American Dream" has an expiration date The Senate has left hundreds of thousands of "Dreamer" immigrants in limbo, rejecting rival plans that would have spared them from deportation and strengthened the nation's border security. This coincides with some new, aggressive ICE raids in the Los Angeles area.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
DMV begins issuing permits for self driving cars in California Beginning Monday, April 2 the California DMV had the authority to issue permits for companies pursuing Autonomous Vehicles (AVs) to test on public roads without drivers. These self driving cars… Read More
Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. 50 years after his death People across the country will be taking time out today to mark the 50th Anniversary of the assassination of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. King has, of course,… Read More