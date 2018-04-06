ON AIR
Will California listen to The White House, deploy the National Guard?

President Donald Trump says he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border. The Republican governors of Texas, New Mexico and Arizona have all cheered Trump’s decision. But conversations between the administration and Governor Jerry Brown’s office are said to be “sensitive," and Brown himself has been uncharacteristically silent.

Apr 06, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Ben Adler, Capital Public Radio, @adlerben
Everard Meade, Director, Trans Border Institute at the University of San Diego

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

