Will Facebook change its ways, just because Congress says so

This week, Facebook said it would stop spending money to fight a possible initiative aimed at increasing data privacy in California. Backers are gathering signatures to put a proposal on the November ballot. The social media giant’s statement comes after the company’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, took a grilling from Congress over the company’s handling of user data. How much will really change?
Jess Kimball, author of “I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live There”
Levi Sumagaysay, Bay Area News Group, @levisu
Steve Chiotakis
Benjamin Gottlieb
