Will Facebook change its ways, just because Congress says so

This week, Facebook said it would stop spending money to fight a possible initiative aimed at increasing data privacy in California. Backers are gathering signatures to put a proposal on the November ballot. The social media giant’s statement comes after the company’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, took a grilling from Congress over the company’s handling of user data. How much will really change?

Apr 13, 2018

Guests:
Jess Kimball, author of “I Love My Computer Because My Friends Live There”
Levi Sumagaysay, Bay Area News Group, @levisu

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

