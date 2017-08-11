ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXERTHE<br>MIXER

Without Washington, cities look to cool off as the planet warms

This week, federal scientists confirmed that last year was the Earth’s warmest on record.

Aug 11, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

This week, federal scientists confirmed that last year was the Earth’s warmest on record. And with a lack of leadership from the White House on the issue, California and her cities are picking up the climate change mantle. One pilot program in L.A. seeks to cool down the city's sidewalks. Will it be enough?

CREDITS

Guests:
Nate Berg, journalist
Mark Gold, UCLA's Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, @uclaioes

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Roundup will soon be labeled as potentially cancer causing, but what about the food sprayed with it?
For The Curious Blog

Roundup will soon be labeled as potentially cancer causing, but what about the food sprayed with it? The key ingredient in Roundup – the most popular weed killer in the world – is now on a list of chemicals known to the State of California to cause… Read More

Aug 11, 2017

Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal
For The Curious Blog

Getting caught in an earthquake and avalanche in Nepal Two years ago, a group from Southern California headed to Nepal, the gateway to the Himalayas. The group included Kat Heldman, her husband Kevin Krogh, party leader Oscar Olea, and ER… Read More

Aug 10, 2017

Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’
For The Curious Blog

Jeffrey Tambor: ‘I like to be artistically threatened’ Jeffrey Tambor has a specialty – playing unlikeable characters in a way that makes them, well … likable. There’s Hank Kingsley, the sidekick from the Larry Sanders show, who can… Read More

Aug 08, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE