There is little debate that the character 'Apu' from The Simpsons is a stereotype of an Indian immigrant shop owner. But recently, that character has come under renewed criticism, and the man who voices him says he is even willing to stop doing it. Should he?
Yesterday's comedy, today's standards
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
David Sims, The Wire, @davidlsims
Amar Shah, writer and producer
More:
To many Indian Americans, Apu is offensive. To me, he’s my dad.
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
