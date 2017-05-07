Alzheimer's, Russia, and landfill

Storytellers:

Lauren Slater buys what she thinks is a farm in New Hampshire but soon discovers it was once a landfill.

Ivan Kuraev is eight when he falls deeply in love with a classmate.

Ivan Kuraev's doting Russian grandmother gets revenge on his boyhood enemies.

Charles Pugh's (pictured) grandmother is the most loving and supportive person in his life until she gets Alzheimer's disease.

Hosted by The Moth's Producing Director, Sarah Austin Jenness.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo by Liz Mackinder