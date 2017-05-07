ON AIR
Alzheimer's, Russia, and landfill

A woman makes an alarming discovery about what lies beneath the large parcel of land she just purchased, an eight-year-old immigrant learns English to win a girl's heart, a Russian grandmother takes revenge when her grandson is bullied, and a journalist raised by his grandmother contends with her Alzheimer's disease.  

May 07, 2017

Storytellers:
Lauren Slater buys what she thinks is a farm in New Hampshire but soon discovers it was once a landfill.
Ivan Kuraev is eight when he falls deeply in love with a classmate.
Ivan Kuraev's doting Russian grandmother gets revenge on his boyhood enemies.
Charles Pugh's (pictured) grandmother is the most loving and supportive person in his life until she gets Alzheimer's disease.

Hosted by The Moth's Producing Director, Sarah Austin Jenness.

Photo by Liz Mackinder 

