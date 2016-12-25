ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MOTH
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>MOTH<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

Auctions and boxers

George Plimpton gives an auction winner a star-studded walk-through of legendary NYC eatery Elaine's; rookie reporter Lewis Lapham learns a lot about the world when he has to break some bad news to a new widow; World Boxing Light Heavyweight Champion Jose Torres defines and then conquers fear; Christopher Hitchens is deified in Ceylon (Sri Lanka).

Dec 25, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

  • George Plimpton escorts an auction winner through the legendary bar and restaurant Elaine's on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.
  • Lewis Lapham (pictured) is a rookie reporter in San Francisco when he is tasked with notifying a young woman of her husband's untimely death.
  • Jose Torres, World Boxing Light Heavyweight, discovers how to harness his fears.
  • Christopher Hitchens is traveling through a small village in Ceylon when his car hits a villager.

Hosted by George Dawes Green, founder of The Moth.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo: David Polenberg 

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE