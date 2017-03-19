ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MOTH
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>MOTH<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

Chess, romance, and Kathmandu

A special live edition of The Moth on Martha’s Vineyard, hosted by Jenny Allen with additional hosting by Jay Allison. 

Mar 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

A special live edition of The Moth on Martha's Vineyard.

  • Maurice Ashley, the first African American Grandmaster, details his unorthodox education and the private chess match that defines him.
  • Trying to escape an unhappy marriage, socialite Bokara Legendre (pictured) accidentally crashes the coronation of the king of Nepal
  • Octogenarian Cynthia Riggs makes an romantic connection with a man she worked with over a half a century before.

Hosted by Jenny Allen with additional hosting by Jay Allison.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo by Amanda Kowalski 

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE