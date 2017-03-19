Chess, romance, and Kathmandu

A special live edition of The Moth on Martha's Vineyard.

Maurice Ashley , the first African American Grandmaster, details his unorthodox education and the private chess match that defines him.

Trying to escape an unhappy marriage, socialite Bokara Legendre (pictured) accidentally crashes the coronation of the king of Nepal

(pictured) accidentally crashes the coronation of the king of Nepal Octogenarian Cynthia Riggs makes an romantic connection with a man she worked with over a half a century before.

Hosted by Jenny Allen with additional hosting by Jay Allison.

