Chess, romance, and Kathmandu

A special live edition of The Moth on Martha's Vineyard.
- Maurice Ashley, the first African American Grandmaster, details his unorthodox education and the private chess match that defines him.
- Trying to escape an unhappy marriage, socialite Bokara Legendre (pictured) accidentally crashes the coronation of the king of Nepal
- Octogenarian Cynthia Riggs makes an romantic connection with a man she worked with over a half a century before.
Hosted by Jenny Allen with additional hosting by Jay Allison.
Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.
Photo by Amanda Kowalski