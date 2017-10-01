ON AIR
Dog mother, tour guide, and Milli Vanilli

A woman becomes a stepmother to a dog, a tour guide in Toronto confronts racism, a mother learns the meaning of “little pitchers have big ears,” and one half of the pop duo Milli Vanilli tells his side of the story.

Oct 01, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers:
Sara Barron learns to share custody of a dog with her husband's ex-girlfriend.
Falen Johnson confronts racism and her own biases while taking a tour group through “Invisible Toronto.”
Catherine Palmer takes her young sons on a work trip where they learn some inappropriate toasts, which they repeat at church.
Fabrice Morvan (pictured) shares his memories of the rise and fall of Milli Vanilli.

Hosted by The Moth's Senior Producer, Jenifer Hixson.

Photo by Jason Falchook

