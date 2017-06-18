Fathers: Daddy, Dad, Paw-Paw, Pops

Storytellers:
- David Kendall inherits his love of music from his father.
- Chris Myers rides out his emotions after the birth of his daughter.
- Nestor Gomez struggles to pick out his baby among a group of newborns.
- Karan Chopra (pictured) learns to live his life by his father's example.
- Amanda Hamilton Roos confesses her sins to her father, literally.
- Jack Marmorstein realizes the role he must play in his nephew's life.
Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns.
Photo by Caroline Lacey