Fathers: Daddy, Dad, Paw-Paw, Pops

In this special episode celebrating fathers, a man embraces his father's music; a new dad has a breakdown in the grocery store; a young father struggles with his emotions; a son flies to Ghana for his father's funeral, a daughter reveals an embarrassing truth, and an uncle steps in to play an important role.

Jun 18, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers:

  • David Kendall inherits his love of music from his father.
  • Chris Myers rides out his emotions after the birth of his daughter.
  • Nestor Gomez struggles to pick out his baby among a group of newborns.
  • Karan Chopra (pictured) learns to live his life by his father's example.
  • Amanda Hamilton Roos confesses her sins to her father, literally.
  • Jack Marmorstein realizes the role he must play in his nephew's life.

Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director Catherine Burns.

Photo by Caroline Lacey 

