Storytellers:

Suzi Ronson a hairdresser from Beckenham leaves it all behind to run away with a preverbal circus.

Denis Repp finds unexpected love after a painful breakup.

Jonah Lehrer describes life after a fall from grace.

Abeny Kucha flees from violence in her village in the Sudan and finds a new home in Portland, ME.

Hosted by Meg Bowles.