ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MOTH
RADIO
HOUR

THE<br>MOTH<br>RADIO<br>HOUR

PTSD, lost art and the Berlin Wall

The victim of a random stabbing struggles to reestablish his life while suffering from post traumatic stress disorder, author Nathan Englander describes coming of age at 19 while traveling through Europe to witness the fall of the Berlin Wall, and an artist and documentary film maker loses three years of work in an instant and finds it hard to continue. 

Feb 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers

  • Ed Gavagan is nearly stabbed to death by a gang, then loses his job and his home while working through PTSD.
  • Nathan Englander (pictured) is still a teenager when he heads to Europe hoping to witness the fall of Communism in East Berlin.
  • Ellie Lee suffers an enormous setback in the making of her documentary but gets inspired, years later, to try again.

Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director, Catherine Burns.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo by Jason Falchook

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE