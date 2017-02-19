PTSD, lost art and the Berlin Wall

Storytellers
- Ed Gavagan is nearly stabbed to death by a gang, then loses his job and his home while working through PTSD.
- Nathan Englander (pictured) is still a teenager when he heads to Europe hoping to witness the fall of Communism in East Berlin.
- Ellie Lee suffers an enormous setback in the making of her documentary but gets inspired, years later, to try again.
Hosted by The Moth’s Artistic Director, Catherine Burns.
Photo by Jason Falchook