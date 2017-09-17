Storytellers:
Jen Lee tries to save souls and sell beauty in Target.
Tim Manley credits his mother and his imagination for keeping his spirits high while hospitalized.
Norah McLoughlin walks the Camino de Santiago.
Jonathan Ames recounts his most epic duel in college.
The Moth Fall Fundraising Special 2017
In this hour, a man details an epic fencing match, a woman goes on a pilgrimage, a little boy gets through a hospital stay by pretending he's a superhero, and an evangelist searches for souls and customers in the aisles of a Target store.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Storytellers:
CREDITS
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Vote! What question should we answer next? Vote now to help Curious Coast choose what to investigate next. Is there something you’re curious about? Let us know! What do you want to know more about in or… Read More
Inside the charming animal metropolis of Kozyndan You want to be friends with artists Kozyndan. Their work is relatable, subversive, funny and quintessentially LA. Kozy and Dan Kitchens are a married Highland Park-based couple. They create worlds… Read More