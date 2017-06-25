ON AIR
The Moth StorySLAM

We travel around the country to hear stories from our live open mic StorySLAM events: Louisville, Kentucky; San Francisco; Burlington, Vermont; Portland, Oregon; as well as the birthplace of the Moth StorySlam, New York City.

Jun 25, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Storytellers:

  • John Dubuc, a "man's man," goes to a yoga retreat and gets in touch with his inner cat.
  • Leah Benson finds what she thought was a love letter, but instead was the translated lyrics to "I Will Survive."
  • Kathi Kinnear Hill in 60s Portland is forbidden from entering a club pool because she is black.
  • Tom Herndon watches his mother run a scam at O'Hare Airport.
  • Caitlin Myer gets caught sneaking out of the house to hang out with her boyfriend Lucio.
  • David Sampliner and his girlfriend want to get married before their baby is born.
  • Tara Clancy (pictured) after coming out to her ex-cop father, goes to a faux German village to work stuff out.

Hosted by The Moth's Senior Producer, Meg Bowles.

Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.

Photo by Allison Evans 

