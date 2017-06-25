The Moth StorySLAM

Storytellers:
- John Dubuc, a "man's man," goes to a yoga retreat and gets in touch with his inner cat.
- Leah Benson finds what she thought was a love letter, but instead was the translated lyrics to "I Will Survive."
- Kathi Kinnear Hill in 60s Portland is forbidden from entering a club pool because she is black.
- Tom Herndon watches his mother run a scam at O'Hare Airport.
- Caitlin Myer gets caught sneaking out of the house to hang out with her boyfriend Lucio.
- David Sampliner and his girlfriend want to get married before their baby is born.
- Tara Clancy (pictured) after coming out to her ex-cop father, goes to a faux German village to work stuff out.
Hosted by The Moth's Senior Producer, Meg Bowles.
Photo by Allison Evans