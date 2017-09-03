Under the gun

Three stories about times we come across guns in our lives. An aspiring writer tries to land a job with Hunter S. Thompson; a dental student travels to a dangerous Columbian town to finish her residency; and a music artist comes face to face with military police.
Storytellers:
- Cheryl Della Pietra gets acquainted with gun-toting Hunter S. Thompson.
- Martha Ruiz Perilla is asked to save a life or lose her own.
- Boots Riley (pictured) is trying to get home, but runs into problems on a naval base in San Francisco.
Hosted by The Moth's Senior Producer, Meg Bowles.
Learn more or listen again to this week's episode.