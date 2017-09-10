After Charlottesville, the limits of free speech

When is speech no longer just speech? David Remnick speaks with the author of a new and sympathetic book about Antifa, a law professor at University of California, Berkeley, and a legal analyst for Slate, to look at how leftist protests at Berkeley, right-wing violence in Charlottesville, and open-carry laws around the country are testing the traditional liberal consensus on freedom of expression. Also, Jenny Slate reads a story about a magical time of unfettered creativity and zero productivity, before the Internet.

Illustration by Sarah Mazzetti