America after Weinstein

David Remnick talks with Ronan Farrow about his reporting on the Harvey Weinstein allegations, and their effect on how we think about sexual harassment in the workplace.

Nov 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

The allegations against Harvey Weinstein have opened the floodgates for women in other industries and walks of life to go public with claims of sexual misconduct — and to be heard instead of dismissed. Ronan Farrow, who wrote about the Weinstein story for the New Yorker, shares his perspective on the fallout with the staff writer Alexandra Schwartz. David Remnick talks with the feminist thinker bell hooks about the roots of male violence. Plus, filmmaker Noah Baumbach talks about the troubled relationships between father and children that he depicts in The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected).

Illustration by Richie Pope

