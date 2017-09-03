ON AIR
An isolated tribe emerges, and a visit with Harry Belafonte

Jon Lee Anderson journeys up the Amazon to witness the emergence of an isolated tribe from the forest to make contact with other civilizations. Harry Belafonte believes that the civil-rights movement is in decline. 

Sep 03, 2017

Jon Lee Anderson journeys up the Amazon to witness a once-in-a-lifetime encounter: the emergence of an isolated tribe from the forest to make contact with other civilizations. Harry Belafonte, at age ninety, has been a star for more than sixty years—as well as an activist, he says, since birth. But he feels that the civil-rights movement is in decline, and he’s doing what he can to turn things around. And Sarah Larson tries out the new voice-recognition device from Amazon—living with Alexa, she says, is like “2001: A Space Odyssey” crossed with “The Golden Girls.”

Note: This episode originally aired on September 30, 2016.

Illustration by Ping Zhu

