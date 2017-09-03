An isolated tribe emerges, and a visit with Harry Belafonte

Jon Lee Anderson journeys up the Amazon to witness a once-in-a-lifetime encounter: the emergence of an isolated tribe from the forest to make contact with other civilizations. Harry Belafonte, at age ninety, has been a star for more than sixty years—as well as an activist, he says, since birth. But he feels that the civil-rights movement is in decline, and he’s doing what he can to turn things around. And Sarah Larson tries out the new voice-recognition device from Amazon—living with Alexa, she says, is like “2001: A Space Odyssey” crossed with “The Golden Girls.”

Note: This episode originally aired on September 30, 2016.

Illustration by Ping Zhu