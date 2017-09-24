At the brink with North Korea

Evan Osnos recently reported from Washington and Pyongyang on the tensions between the United States and North Korea; he concluded that despite the increasingly forceful rhetoric and military provocations from Kim Jong Un, neither country really has an appetite for nuclear war. Plus, David Remnick speaks with Julia Louis-Dreyfus about her perfect Emmy record as Selina Meyer — now President Selina Meyer — on HBO's Veep, and the composer of the score for Battle of the Sexes compares a piano concerto to a tennis match.

Illustration by Richie Pope