At the brink with North Korea

Evan Osnos talks with David Remnick about his reporting from North Korea. Osnos says that despite the rhetoric, war is less likely than it seems. 

Sep 24, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Evan Osnos recently reported from Washington and Pyongyang on the tensions between the United States and North Korea; he concluded that despite the increasingly forceful rhetoric and military provocations from Kim Jong Un, neither country really has an appetite for nuclear war. Plus, David Remnick speaks with Julia Louis-Dreyfus about her perfect Emmy record as Selina Meyer — now President Selina Meyer — on HBO's Veep, and the composer of the score for Battle of the Sexes compares a piano concerto to a tennis match.

Illustration by Richie Pope

CREDITS

Host:
David Remnick

