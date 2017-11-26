ON AIR
Bruce Springsteen talks with David Remnick

Bruce Springsteen talks with David Remnick about his expansive musical career and his personal struggles.

Nov 27, 2017

In October, 2016, Bruce Springsteen appeared at The New Yorker Festival for an intimate conversation with David Remnick. (The event sold out in six seconds.) This entire episode is dedicated to that conversation.

 Illustration by Matthew Hollister 

