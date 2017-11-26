In October, 2016, Bruce Springsteen appeared at The New Yorker Festival for an intimate conversation with David Remnick. (The event sold out in six seconds.) This entire episode is dedicated to that conversation.
Illustration by Matthew Hollister
Bruce Springsteen talks with David Remnick about his expansive musical career and his personal struggles.
In October, 2016, Bruce Springsteen appeared at The New Yorker Festival for an intimate conversation with David Remnick. (The event sold out in six seconds.) This entire episode is dedicated to that conversation.
Illustration by Matthew Hollister