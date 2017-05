Lena Dunham joined David Remnick hours before her thirtieth-birthday party to face the angst of leaving her twenties behind. The New Yorker staff writer Evan Osnos asks a lifelong N.R.A. member and former gun dealer how the organization’s marketing squares up with reality. And we learn how it feels when your stepfather is mistaken for your brother, in a short story by Peter Cameron.

NOTE: Segments from this episode aired on May 26, and June 24, 2016

llustration by Daniel Zender